Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

ENPH opened at $300.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $305.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.