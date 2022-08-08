Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 204,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.97 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

