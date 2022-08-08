Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,173 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,751,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 52,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.20 on Monday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNBE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

