Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $64,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,259,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,509,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $55.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

