Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $48.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.