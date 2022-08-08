Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $45.00

Aug 8th, 2022

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

