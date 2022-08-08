Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $45.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

