Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Under Armour Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour
In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.