Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

