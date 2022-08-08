Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $188.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.