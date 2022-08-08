Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
