Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

