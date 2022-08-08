Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
