Robert W. Baird Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

