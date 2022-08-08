Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $294.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.79.

CI stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $284.46. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day moving average of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

