Royce & Associates LP Invests $37,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.
