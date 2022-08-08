Royce & Associates LP Makes New $81,000 Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.42. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

