Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,902 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.89 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

