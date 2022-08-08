Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth $215,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $479.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of -0.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,300 shares of company stock valued at $424,149.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
