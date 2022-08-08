Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 275,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Umpqua by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

