Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 34,526 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.32 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

