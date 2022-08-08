Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,295 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,722,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.