Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,803,973. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.