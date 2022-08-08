Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DQ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

