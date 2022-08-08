Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 47,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.73 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

