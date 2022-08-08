Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.39 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Copa by 9,033.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after buying an additional 1,146,404 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Copa by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 647,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 221,205 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after buying an additional 126,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

