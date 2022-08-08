Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

