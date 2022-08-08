Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $300.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $301.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

