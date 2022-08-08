Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,060 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $107.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

