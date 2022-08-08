Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 161.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($46.32) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 3,800 ($46.56) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.46) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

