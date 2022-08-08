Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

