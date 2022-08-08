Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,529 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

