Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 141,861 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,491,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.21 million. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

