Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,002 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

