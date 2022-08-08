Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,854 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

BHF stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.