Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

