Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,429 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.