Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

GTLS stock opened at $201.92 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.