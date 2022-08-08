Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heska were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Heska by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heska by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heska by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heska by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $944.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

