Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 5,753.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Ryanair Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

