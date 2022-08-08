Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

