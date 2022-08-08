ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ScanSource by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,858 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $7,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC opened at $31.31 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.43.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

