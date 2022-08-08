Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,240 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

