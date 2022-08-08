Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,318.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,027,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,595,179.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 144,037 shares of company stock worth $12,041,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

