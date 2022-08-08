Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 438.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

