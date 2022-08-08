Shell Asset Management Co. Has $187,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

