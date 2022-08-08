Skylands Capital LLC Buys 3,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,166,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

