Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.67.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

