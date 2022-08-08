SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

