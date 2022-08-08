Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

SR stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

