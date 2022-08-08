Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 111,389 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

