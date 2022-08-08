Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $1,860,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

SFM opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

