Stephens Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.63.
Hub Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
