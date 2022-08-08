Stephens Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

